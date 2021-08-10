Pressman Advt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore, up 41.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore in June 2021 up 41.45% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 down 22.37% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021 down 43.9% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2020.

Pressman Advt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2020.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 35.60 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.12% returns over the last 6 months and 77.56% over the last 12 months.