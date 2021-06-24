Precision Wires Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 652.69 crore, up 73.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.69 crore in March 2021 up 73.46% from Rs. 376.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2021 up 128.59% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2021 up 74.66% from Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2020.

Precision Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 7.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2020.

Precision Wires shares closed at 233.50 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.48% returns over the last 6 months and 114.52% over the last 12 months.