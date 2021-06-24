MARKET NEWS

Precision Wires Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 652.69 crore, up 73.46% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Wires India are:

Net Sales at Rs 652.69 crore in March 2021 up 73.46% from Rs. 376.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2021 up 128.59% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2021 up 74.66% from Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2020.

Precision Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 7.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2020.

Precision Wires shares closed at 233.50 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.48% returns over the last 6 months and 114.52% over the last 12 months.

Precision Wires India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations652.69521.19376.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations652.69521.19376.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials609.48483.41351.64
Purchase of Traded Goods0.480.00--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.77-15.68-16.57
Power & Fuel7.32----
Employees Cost7.388.736.91
Depreciation4.563.994.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.9419.7619.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3020.9710.16
Other Income1.981.443.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2822.4113.97
Interest5.674.525.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6117.898.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.6117.898.84
Tax4.924.281.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6913.617.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6913.617.30
Equity Share Capital11.5611.5611.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.225.893.16
Diluted EPS7.225.893.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.225.893.16
Diluted EPS7.225.893.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:00 pm

