PowerGrid InvIT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.77 crore, down 34.08% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 274.77 crore in September 2022 down 34.08% from Rs. 416.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 922.39 crore in September 2022 down 449.11% from Rs. 264.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 911.59 crore in September 2022 down 445.01% from Rs. 264.22 crore in September 2021.
PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 134.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 10.08% over the last 12 months.
|Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.77
|267.98
|416.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|274.77
|267.98
|416.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|145.82
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,187.55
|3.00
|6.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-912.79
|264.98
|264.21
|Other Income
|1.20
|1.51
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-911.59
|266.48
|264.22
|Interest
|10.29
|8.28
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-921.87
|258.20
|264.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-921.87
|258.20
|264.22
|Tax
|0.51
|0.64
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-922.39
|257.56
|264.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-922.39
|257.56
|264.21
|Equity Share Capital
|909.99
|909.99
|909.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.14
|2.83
|3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-10.14
|2.83
|3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.14
|28.30
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-10.14
|2.83
|3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited