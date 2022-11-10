PowerGrid InvIT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.77 crore, down 34.08% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.77 crore in September 2022 down 34.08% from Rs. 416.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 922.39 crore in September 2022 down 449.11% from Rs. 264.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 911.59 crore in September 2022 down 445.01% from Rs. 264.22 crore in September 2021.

    PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 134.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 10.08% over the last 12 months.

    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.77267.98416.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.77267.98416.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----145.82
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,187.553.006.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-912.79264.98264.21
    Other Income1.201.510.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-911.59266.48264.22
    Interest10.298.28--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-921.87258.20264.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-921.87258.20264.22
    Tax0.510.640.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-922.39257.56264.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-922.39257.56264.21
    Equity Share Capital909.99909.99909.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.142.833.66
    Diluted EPS-10.142.833.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.1428.30--
    Diluted EPS-10.142.833.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
