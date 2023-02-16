English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Poddar Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 98.68% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poddar Housing and Development are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 98.68% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.49% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 39.14% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.

    Poddar Housing shares closed at 159.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.

    Poddar Housing and Development
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.226.2116.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.226.2116.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--29.3626.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.03-17.27--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.58---11.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.531.331.02
    Depreciation0.170.040.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.451.065.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.37-8.32-5.07
    Other Income0.090.59-0.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.28-7.73-5.19
    Interest14.127.763.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.40-15.49-8.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.40-15.49-8.64
    Tax-4.38-3.85-2.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.02-11.64-6.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.02-11.64-6.59
    Equity Share Capital6.326.326.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.62-18.42-10.44
    Diluted EPS-20.62-18.42-10.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.62-18.42-10.44
    Diluted EPS-20.62-18.42-10.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Poddar Housing #Poddar Housing and Development #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 09:33 am