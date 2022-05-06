PNB Gilts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.91 crore, up 31.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.91 crore in March 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 184.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.05 crore in March 2022 up 447% from Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.94 crore in March 2022 up 129.53% from Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2021.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 64.40 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 21.85% over the last 12 months.