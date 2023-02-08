Piramal Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,763.21 crore, up 503.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,763.21 crore in December 2022 up 503.17% from Rs. 623.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,892.20 crore in December 2022 up 1615.62% from Rs. 168.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,123.62 crore in December 2022 up 670.85% from Rs. 405.22 crore in December 2021.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 121.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in December 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 841.65 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.95% returns over the last 6 months and -66.36% over the last 12 months.