    Piramal Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,763.21 crore, up 503.17% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,763.21 crore in December 2022 up 503.17% from Rs. 623.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,892.20 crore in December 2022 up 1615.62% from Rs. 168.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,123.62 crore in December 2022 up 670.85% from Rs. 405.22 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,763.21455.04623.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,763.21455.04623.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----82.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods----114.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----29.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.5920.7729.86
    Depreciation8.476.885.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses615.70950.2041.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,104.45-522.81320.92
    Other Income10.7020.8278.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,115.15-501.99399.52
    Interest164.54150.32207.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,950.61-652.31192.17
    Exceptional Items--452.30--
    P/L Before Tax2,950.61-200.01192.17
    Tax58.41-149.5023.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,892.20-50.51168.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,892.20-50.51168.58
    Equity Share Capital47.7347.7347.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS121.18-2.127.06
    Diluted EPS121.17-2.127.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS121.18-2.127.06
    Diluted EPS121.17-2.127.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited