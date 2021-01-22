Pioneer Distill Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.08 crore, down 35.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.08 crore in December 2020 down 35.71% from Rs. 49.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.95 crore in December 2020 down 118.7% from Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2020 down 270.86% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2019.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 121.75 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.29% returns over the last 6 months and 2.27% over the last 12 months.