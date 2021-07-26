Phillips Carbon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,003.85 crore, up 179.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,003.85 crore in June 2021 up 179.21% from Rs. 359.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.31 crore in June 2021 up 4415.58% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.25 crore in June 2021 up 306.74% from Rs. 41.12 crore in June 2020.

Phillips Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 233.05 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.56% returns over the last 6 months and 135.29% over the last 12 months.