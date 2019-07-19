Phillips Carbon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 911.52 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 911.52 crore in June 2019 up 16.65% from Rs. 781.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.66 crore in June 2019 down 33.71% from Rs. 97.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.26 crore in June 2019 down 25.55% from Rs. 160.18 crore in June 2018.

Phillips Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.66 in June 2018.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 134.05 on May 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.62% over the last 12 months.