    PG Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.08 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Foils are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.08 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 120.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2022 down 266.16% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 128.33% from Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2021.

    PG Foils
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.0871.19120.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.0871.19120.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.3165.5566.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.805.6344.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.41-15.04-11.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.295.573.51
    Depreciation1.001.0010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.735.276.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.463.211.72
    Other Income2.306.669.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.159.8611.71
    Interest2.512.331.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.677.5310.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.677.5310.08
    Tax1.052.103.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.725.436.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.725.436.45
    Equity Share Capital10.879.098.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.055.9719.05
    Diluted EPS-12.595.9719.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.055.9719.05
    Diluted EPS-12.595.9719.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
