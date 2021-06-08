Pentokey Organy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.89% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pentokey Organy (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 99.89% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 597.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.
Pentokey Organy shares closed at 18.60 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 255.64% returns over the last 6 months
|Pentokey Organy (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|--
|0.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|--
|0.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.06
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.12
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|6.27
|6.27
|6.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited