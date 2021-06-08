Pentokey Organy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 99.89% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 597.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Pentokey Organy shares closed at 18.60 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 255.64% returns over the last 6 months