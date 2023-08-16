Pentokey Organy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, up 529.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in June 2023 up 529.74% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 2221.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 2250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Pentokey Organy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Pentokey Organy shares closed at 40.69 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 84.54% returns over the last 6 months