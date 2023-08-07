Peninsula Land Q1 results: Consolidated PAT rises 383% to Rs 61.68 crore

Rajeev Piramal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Peninsula Land Limited, said its performance in the initial quarter is in line with our projections for the fiscal year 2024.(Representative Image)

Real estate developer Peninsula Land Limited on August 7 reported a 383 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 61.68 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company had clocked a PAT of Rs 12.76 crore in the year-ago period.

The realty developer had reported net profit of Rs 102.10 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The company has reduced its consolidated debt to Rs 339 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 727 crore, as on June 20, 2022.

The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,86.46 crore against Rs 310.28 crore in the year-ago period, a nearly 40 percent slump.

Consolidated total income declined to Rs 188.33 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 318 crore a year ago, showed Peninsula Land's regulatory filing.

Rajeev Piramal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Peninsula Land Limited, commenting on the Q1 results said their first-quarter results are in accordance with their FY24 predictions, added there continues to be significant consumer demand for well-planned residences.

Rajeev Piramal also said, "We have successfully provided around 617 flats for possession in FY23 across Mumbai, Pune & Bangalore and we are actively working on delivering over 1500 apartments and plots in FY24. As we fulfill our brand commitment to homebuyers and project stakeholders, we are also exploring avenues for the company's next phase of growth. This includes launching new developmental phases within our existing land parcels and expanding our land portfolio through collaborative joint development strategies."

Peninsula Land Limited, a part of the Ashok Piramal Group, has also said it has completed the construction of more than 10.6 million square feet of real estate across major cities in the country.

In the trading session on August 7, the scrip settled at Rs 32.89 apiece at the BSE, which was 4.58 percent up or Rs 1.44, as against the previous day's close.