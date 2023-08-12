English
    Pearl Global In Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 894.21 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 894.21 crore in June 2023 up 5.07% from Rs. 851.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.06 crore in June 2023 up 31.76% from Rs. 36.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.90 crore in June 2023 up 23.98% from Rs. 73.32 crore in June 2022.

    Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 22.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.84 in June 2022.

    Pearl Global In shares closed at 730.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.36% returns over the last 6 months and 76.33% over the last 12 months.

    Pearl Global Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations894.21729.95851.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations894.21729.95851.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials408.17270.01367.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.5313.57138.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.9972.78-32.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.05142.45135.70
    Depreciation13.5113.9512.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses201.01168.32174.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.9648.8754.77
    Other Income7.435.646.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.3954.5161.02
    Interest19.8316.3315.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.5538.1845.49
    Exceptional Items-0.0217.76-1.95
    P/L Before Tax57.5355.9443.54
    Tax10.172.627.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.3653.3236.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.3653.3236.38
    Minority Interest0.70-1.390.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.0651.9336.47
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.1823.9716.84
    Diluted EPS22.1123.9416.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.1823.9716.84
    Diluted EPS22.1123.9416.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

