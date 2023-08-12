Pearl Global In Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 894.21 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 894.21 crore in June 2023 up 5.07% from Rs. 851.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.06 crore in June 2023 up 31.76% from Rs. 36.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.90 crore in June 2023 up 23.98% from Rs. 73.32 crore in June 2022.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 22.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.84 in June 2022.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 730.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.36% returns over the last 6 months and 76.33% over the last 12 months.