    PC Jeweller Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.24 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.24 crore in March 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 168.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 407.95 crore in March 2023 down 127.89% from Rs. 179.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 128.08 crore in March 2023 up 18.87% from Rs. 157.87 crore in March 2022.

    PC Jeweller shares closed at 24.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.35% returns over the last 6 months and 19.42% over the last 12 months.

    PC Jeweller
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.24829.06168.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations173.24829.06168.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.94755.53103.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.6113.9610.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks99.92-13.3030.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6414.1913.52
    Depreciation6.436.706.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.8725.53206.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-126.1726.45-202.08
    Other Income-8.3428.2937.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-134.5154.74-164.31
    Interest123.25125.00114.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-257.76-70.26-278.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-257.76-70.26-278.80
    Tax150.19-6.09-99.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-407.95-64.17-179.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-407.95-64.17-179.01
    Equity Share Capital465.40465.40465.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.77-1.38-3.85
    Diluted EPS-8.77-1.38-3.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.77-1.38-3.85
    Diluted EPS-8.77-1.38-3.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #PC Jeweller #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm