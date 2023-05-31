PC Jeweller Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.24 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.24 crore in March 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 168.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 407.95 crore in March 2023 down 127.89% from Rs. 179.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 128.08 crore in March 2023 up 18.87% from Rs. 157.87 crore in March 2022.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 24.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.35% returns over the last 6 months and 19.42% over the last 12 months.