PC Jeweller Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.24 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 173.24 crore in March 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 168.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 407.95 crore in March 2023 down 127.89% from Rs. 179.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 128.08 crore in March 2023 up 18.87% from Rs. 157.87 crore in March 2022.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 24.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.35% returns over the last 6 months and 19.42% over the last 12 months.
|PC Jeweller
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|173.24
|829.06
|168.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|173.24
|829.06
|168.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.94
|755.53
|103.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|13.96
|10.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|99.92
|-13.30
|30.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.64
|14.19
|13.52
|Depreciation
|6.43
|6.70
|6.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|122.87
|25.53
|206.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-126.17
|26.45
|-202.08
|Other Income
|-8.34
|28.29
|37.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-134.51
|54.74
|-164.31
|Interest
|123.25
|125.00
|114.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-257.76
|-70.26
|-278.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-257.76
|-70.26
|-278.80
|Tax
|150.19
|-6.09
|-99.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-407.95
|-64.17
|-179.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-407.95
|-64.17
|-179.01
|Equity Share Capital
|465.40
|465.40
|465.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.77
|-1.38
|-3.85
|Diluted EPS
|-8.77
|-1.38
|-3.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.77
|-1.38
|-3.85
|Diluted EPS
|-8.77
|-1.38
|-3.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
