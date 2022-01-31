Patel Integrate Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.46 crore, down 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.46 crore in December 2021 down 16.94% from Rs. 72.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021 up 2666.47% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021 up 11.7% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020.

Patel Integrate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 17.40 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.83% returns over the last 6 months and -38.08% over the last 12 months.