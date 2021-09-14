Partani Applian Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 55.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 55.9% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 678.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Partani Applian shares closed at 215.90 on September 02, 2015 (BSE)