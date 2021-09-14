MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Partani Applian Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 55.9% Y-o-Y

September 14, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Partani Appliances are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 55.9% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 678.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Partani Applian shares closed at 215.90 on September 02, 2015 (BSE)

Partani Appliances
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.180.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.150.180.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.130.370.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.070.05
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.090.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.340.01
Other Income--0.51--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.160.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.160.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.090.160.01
Tax--0.01--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.160.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.160.01
Equity Share Capital12.3112.3112.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.070.130.01
Diluted EPS-0.070.130.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.070.130.01
Diluted EPS-0.070.130.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Sep 14, 2021 10:22 am

