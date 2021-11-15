Parsvnath Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.53 crore, up 19.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.53 crore in September 2021 up 19.86% from Rs. 32.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.47 crore in September 2021 up 19.39% from Rs. 93.63 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2021 down 34.83% from Rs. 17.34 crore in September 2020.

Parsvnath shares closed at 18.40 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.95% returns over the last 6 months and 682.98% over the last 12 months.