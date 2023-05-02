Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 795.93 crore, up 44.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 795.93 crore in March 2023 up 44.07% from Rs. 552.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2023 up 104.71% from Rs. 591.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.22 crore in March 2023 up 109.23% from Rs. 576.72 crore in March 2022.

Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 62.14 in March 2022.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 87.50 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.