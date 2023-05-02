English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 795.93 crore, up 44.07% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 795.93 crore in March 2023 up 44.07% from Rs. 552.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.89 crore in March 2023 up 104.71% from Rs. 591.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.22 crore in March 2023 up 109.23% from Rs. 576.72 crore in March 2022.

    Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 62.14 in March 2022.

    Parag Milk Food shares closed at 87.50 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.

    Parag Milk Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations795.93722.64552.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations795.93722.64552.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials899.33624.58593.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods-273.59----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.52-49.37412.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9823.6919.47
    Depreciation16.8911.4313.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.7188.39109.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.0923.91-595.80
    Other Income2.234.515.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3328.42-590.11
    Interest13.6813.5212.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.6414.90-602.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.6414.90-602.35
    Tax-5.241.30-10.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8913.60-591.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8913.60-591.61
    Equity Share Capital117.20117.2095.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.381.26-62.14
    Diluted EPS2.311.24-60.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.381.26-62.14
    Diluted EPS2.311.24-60.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Parag Milk Food #Parag Milk Foods #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am