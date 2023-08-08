English
    Parag Milk Food Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 749.59 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 749.59 crore in June 2023 up 8.49% from Rs. 690.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.42 crore in June 2023 up 109.03% from Rs. 10.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.50 crore in June 2023 up 14.03% from Rs. 40.78 crore in June 2022.

    Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

    Parag Milk Food shares closed at 166.50 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 67.51% returns over the last 6 months and 91.71% over the last 12 months.

    Parag Milk Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations749.59800.96690.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations749.59800.96690.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials615.76902.45473.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods---273.5996.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.541.3815.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.2525.5521.70
    Depreciation14.7717.7413.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.76107.8659.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5919.5710.65
    Other Income6.149.1116.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7328.6827.29
    Interest16.5512.1913.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.1816.4913.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.1816.4913.60
    Tax-6.24-5.863.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.4222.3510.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.4222.3510.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.4222.3510.25
    Equity Share Capital117.20117.2095.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.911.10
    Diluted EPS1.781.861.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.911.10
    Diluted EPS1.781.861.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

