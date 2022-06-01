Pansari Develop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.62 crore, up 44.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.62 crore in March 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 84.46% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.

Pansari Develop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in March 2021.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 106.45 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.67% returns over the last 6 months and 93.90% over the last 12 months.