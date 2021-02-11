Ozone World Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 90.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2020 up 90.11% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 70.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Ozone World EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2019.

Ozone World shares closed at 91.25 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)