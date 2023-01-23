English
    Oriental Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.24 crore, up 38.46% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 105.24 crore in December 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 76.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2022 up 161.48% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.37 crore in December 2022 up 66.02% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2021.
    Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.Oriental Hotels shares closed at 69.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.
    Oriental Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.2488.2976.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.2488.2976.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.878.717.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.5219.4617.87
    Depreciation5.835.506.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0137.1931.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0117.4312.95
    Other Income5.532.773.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5420.2015.95
    Interest5.084.775.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4615.4310.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.4615.4310.10
    Tax7.794.512.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6710.927.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6710.927.14
    Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.610.40
    Diluted EPS1.050.610.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.610.40
    Diluted EPS1.050.610.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited