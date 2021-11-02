Oriental Carbon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore in September 2021 up 21.96% from Rs. 90.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.34 crore in September 2021 down 37.18% from Rs. 21.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.60 crore in September 2021 down 25.09% from Rs. 35.51 crore in September 2020.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 21.25 in September 2020.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 1,052.80 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.68% over the last 12 months.