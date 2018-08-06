Oriental Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 1,337.62 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 2,933.46 2,879.74 3,113.33 (b) Income on Investment 1,255.37 1,274.52 1,175.34 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 16.67 22.53 82.50 (d) Others 63.74 69.84 66.55 Other Income 460.34 442.49 766.73 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 2,931.62 3,151.88 3,291.36 Employees Cost 540.87 672.57 503.66 Other Expenses 532.84 463.97 401.15 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 724.25 400.70 1,008.28 Provisions And Contingencies 1,539.46 2,334.92 1,469.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -815.21 -1,934.22 -461.20 Tax -422.00 -284.00 25.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -393.21 -1,650.22 -486.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -393.21 -1,650.22 -486.20 Equity Share Capital 632.77 632.77 346.17 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. 77.23 77.23 58.38 b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.21 -45.98 -14.05 Diluted EPS -6.21 -45.98 -14.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.21 -45.98 -14.05 Diluted EPS -6.21 -45.98 -14.05 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 26,141.28 26,133.64 24,409.49 ii) Net NPA 14,262.04 14,282.86 14,808.92 i) % of Gross NPA 17.89 17.63 14.83 ii) % of Net NPA 10.63 10.48 9.56 Return on Assets % -0.65 -2.63 -0.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited