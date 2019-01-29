App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,418.75 crore, up 39.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Bank of Commerce are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,418.75 crore in December 2018 up 39.38% from Rs. 1017.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.96 crore in December 2018 up 107.3% from Rs. 1,985.42 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,002.33 crore in December 2018 up 34.94% from Rs. 742.82 crore in December 2017.

Oriental Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 57.35 in December 2017.

Oriental Bank shares closed at 91.45 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.82% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Bank of Commerce
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 3,071.87 2,881.30 2,945.31
(b) Income on Investment 1,341.96 1,332.00 1,251.39
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 8.56 9.03 7.23
(d) Others 139.37 67.24 58.15
Other Income 566.22 677.72 436.98
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 3,143.01 3,014.74 3,244.16
Employees Cost 503.18 497.51 290.28
Other Expenses 479.46 482.55 421.80
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 1,002.33 972.49 742.82
Provisions And Contingencies 3,719.81 1,073.75 2,711.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,717.48 -101.26 -1,969.10
Tax -2,862.44 -203.00 16.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 144.96 101.74 -1,985.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 144.96 101.74 -1,985.42
Equity Share Capital 632.77 632.77 346.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 77.23 77.23 58.38
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 1.61 -57.35
Diluted EPS 2.29 1.61 -57.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 1.61 -57.35
Diluted EPS 2.29 1.61 -57.35
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 24,352.98 25,673.31 27,550.88
ii) Net NPA 9,972.61 13,795.23 14,195.07
i) % of Gross NPA 15.82 17.24 16.95
ii) % of Net NPA 7.15 10.07 9.52
Return on Assets % 0.23 0.16 -3.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Oriental Bank #Oriental Bank of Commerce #Results

