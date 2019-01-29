Oriental Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,418.75 crore, up 39.38% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,418.75 crore in December 2018 up 39.38% from Rs. 1017.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.96 crore in December 2018 up 107.3% from Rs. 1,985.42 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,002.33 crore in December 2018 up 34.94% from Rs. 742.82 crore in December 2017.

Oriental Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 57.35 in December 2017.

Oriental Bank shares closed at 91.45 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.82% over the last 12 months.