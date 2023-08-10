Orient Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 243.27 crore, up 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.27 crore in June 2023 up 15.18% from Rs. 211.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.18 crore in June 2023 up 1340.93% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2023 up 427.21% from Rs. 12.31 crore in June 2022.

Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Orient Paper shares closed at 43.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 46.58% over the last 12 months.