English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 243.27 crore, up 15.18% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 243.27 crore in June 2023 up 15.18% from Rs. 211.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.18 crore in June 2023 up 1340.93% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2023 up 427.21% from Rs. 12.31 crore in June 2022.

    Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Orient Paper shares closed at 43.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 46.58% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Paper and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations243.27258.48211.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations243.27258.48211.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.4877.6145.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.361.720.83
    Power & Fuel56.2652.70--
    Employees Cost22.5319.8620.30
    Depreciation10.0710.037.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.9738.09134.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3258.462.16
    Other Income10.5119.032.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.8377.494.60
    Interest5.005.751.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.8471.743.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.8471.743.43
    Tax17.6521.791.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.1849.952.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.1849.952.23
    Equity Share Capital21.2221.2221.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.522.350.11
    Diluted EPS1.522.350.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.522.350.11
    Diluted EPS1.522.350.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Paper #Orient Paper and Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!