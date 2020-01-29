Orient Paper Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore, down 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore in December 2019 down 13.73% from Rs. 189.68 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2019 down 84.04% from Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.63 crore in December 2019 down 69.04% from Rs. 44.03 crore in December 2018.

Orient Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2018.

Orient Paper shares closed at 25.40 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)