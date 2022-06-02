Oricon Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.65 crore, down 21.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.65 crore in March 2022 down 21.51% from Rs. 190.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022 up 1874.99% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 25.18 crore in March 2021.

Oricon Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 29.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.97% returns over the last 6 months and 19.10% over the last 12 months.