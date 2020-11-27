Opto Circuits Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, down 55.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Opto Circuits India are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in September 2020 down 55.62% from Rs. 39.52 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2020 up 99.63% from Rs. 1,268.64 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2020 down 379.9% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2019.
Opto Circuits shares closed at 5.45 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.22% returns over the last 6 months and 62.69% over the last 12 months.
|Opto Circuits India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.54
|19.83
|39.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.54
|19.83
|39.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.00
|7.34
|18.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|0.84
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.18
|0.99
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.57
|9.62
|10.36
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.99
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.04
|4.42
|8.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.39
|-4.35
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.10
|5.06
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.29
|0.70
|1.14
|Interest
|0.14
|0.20
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.43
|0.50
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|1.76
|--
|-1,271.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.68
|0.50
|-1,270.81
|Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.68
|0.48
|-1,270.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.68
|0.48
|-1,270.81
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|2.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.67
|0.49
|-1,268.64
|Equity Share Capital
|300.63
|300.63
|300.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.02
|-42.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.02
|-42.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.02
|-42.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.02
|-42.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 02:35 pm