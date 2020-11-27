Opto Circuits Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, down 55.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in September 2020 down 55.62% from Rs. 39.52 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2020 up 99.63% from Rs. 1,268.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2020 down 379.9% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2019.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 5.45 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.22% returns over the last 6 months and 62.69% over the last 12 months.