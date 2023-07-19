English
    Onward Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.62 crore, up 27.7% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.62 crore in June 2023 up 27.7% from Rs. 93.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.88 crore in June 2023 up 802.51% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2023 up 240.84% from Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2022.

    Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.

    Onward Tech shares closed at 606.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.30% returns over the last 6 months and 114.99% over the last 12 months.

    Onward Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.62121.3793.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.62121.3793.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.8191.8776.08
    Depreciation3.263.253.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3415.4214.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2110.81-0.15
    Other Income2.641.742.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8512.561.95
    Interest0.360.390.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.5012.161.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.5012.161.53
    Tax2.624.930.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.887.241.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.887.241.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.887.241.21
    Equity Share Capital22.3722.3122.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.873.250.55
    Diluted EPS4.773.190.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.873.250.55
    Diluted EPS4.773.190.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 19, 2023

