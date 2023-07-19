Onward Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.62 crore, up 27.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.62 crore in June 2023 up 27.7% from Rs. 93.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.88 crore in June 2023 up 802.51% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2023 up 240.84% from Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2022.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.

Onward Tech shares closed at 606.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.30% returns over the last 6 months and 114.99% over the last 12 months.