Omega Int Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 114.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 114.52% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 395.9% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Omega Int Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Omega Int Tech shares closed at 42.88 on May 15, 2023 (BSE)