NTPC Q2 Result | Consolidated profit falls 7% YoY to Rs 3,418 crore

State-run power utility NTPC Ltd on October 29 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,417.67 crore for Q2FY23, down 7.4 percent from Rs 3,690.95 crore in same quarter of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, the consolidated profit came in lower by 14 percent compared to Rs 3,977.77 crore recorded in the June quarter.

NTPC's consolidated revenue from operations rose 26.6 percent to Rs 44,175.03 crore as against Rs 32,403.58 crore registered in Q2FY22.

On Friday, shares of NTPC settled at Rs 174.15 apiece on the BSE, up 2.08 percent, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 203.01 points or 0.34 percent to end at 59,959.85. The stock has generated returns of 26.7 percent over the past one year and has gained 10.2 percent over the past one month.