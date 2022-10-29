English
    NTPC Q2 Result | Consolidated profit falls 7% YoY to Rs 3,418 crore

    The performance was driven by higher coal production, power generation and commercialization of ~3 GW (giga watt) of additional capacity during the trailing twelve months (TTM), said the company.

    Gaurav Sharma
    October 29, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    State-run power utility NTPC Ltd on October 29 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,417.67 crore for Q2FY23, down 7.4 percent from Rs 3,690.95 crore in same quarter of the previous year.

    On a sequential basis, the consolidated profit came in lower by 14 percent compared to Rs 3,977.77 crore recorded in the June quarter.

    NTPC's consolidated revenue from operations rose 26.6 percent to Rs 44,175.03 crore as against Rs 32,403.58 crore registered in Q2FY22.

    On Friday, shares of NTPC settled at Rs 174.15 apiece on the BSE, up 2.08 percent, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 203.01 points or 0.34 percent to end at 59,959.85. The stock has generated returns of 26.7 percent over the past one year and has gained 10.2 percent over the past one month.

    [This is a developing story. Please check back for more]
    Gaurav Sharma
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 04:16 pm
