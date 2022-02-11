Novartis India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.96 crore, up 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.96 crore in December 2021 up 5.53% from Rs. 93.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021 up 994.37% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021 up 134.2% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2020.

Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2020.

Novartis India shares closed at 782.65 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.28% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.