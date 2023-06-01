Niwas Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 up 27.58% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 29.12% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Niwas Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.