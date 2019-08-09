Nitco Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.06 crore, up 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.06 crore in June 2019 up 13.24% from Rs. 122.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.39 crore in June 2019 up 16.18% from Rs. 14.78 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 up 105.73% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2018.

Nitco shares closed at 21.05 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.72% returns over the last 6 months and -71.67% over the last 12 months.