Nitco Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore in March 2023 down 12.22% from Rs. 120.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.14 crore in March 2023 down 13.14% from Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2023 down 14.3% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022.

Nitco shares closed at 18.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -31.78% over the last 12 months.