English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nitco Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore in March 2023 down 12.22% from Rs. 120.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.14 crore in March 2023 down 13.14% from Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2023 down 14.3% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022.

    Nitco shares closed at 18.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -31.78% over the last 12 months.

    Nitco
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.78112.73120.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.78112.73120.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3513.1311.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods70.4676.2485.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.01-0.483.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0813.0413.35
    Depreciation7.077.407.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0313.1120.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.22-9.71-21.55
    Other Income0.800.610.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.42-9.10-20.80
    Interest18.8118.9416.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.24-28.04-37.24
    Exceptional Items-0.89-6.44--
    P/L Before Tax-42.13-34.48-37.24
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-42.13-34.48-37.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-42.13-34.48-37.24
    Minority Interest-0.010.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-42.14-34.47-37.25
    Equity Share Capital71.8671.8671.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.86-4.80-5.14
    Diluted EPS-5.68-4.80-5.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.86-4.80-5.14
    Diluted EPS-5.68-4.80-5.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Nitco #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:22 pm