Nitco Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.78 crore in March 2023 down 12.22% from Rs. 120.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.14 crore in March 2023 down 13.14% from Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2023 down 14.3% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022.
Nitco shares closed at 18.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -31.78% over the last 12 months.
|Nitco
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.78
|112.73
|120.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.78
|112.73
|120.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.35
|13.13
|11.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|70.46
|76.24
|85.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.01
|-0.48
|3.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.08
|13.04
|13.35
|Depreciation
|7.07
|7.40
|7.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.03
|13.11
|20.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.22
|-9.71
|-21.55
|Other Income
|0.80
|0.61
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.42
|-9.10
|-20.80
|Interest
|18.81
|18.94
|16.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.24
|-28.04
|-37.24
|Exceptional Items
|-0.89
|-6.44
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.13
|-34.48
|-37.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.13
|-34.48
|-37.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.13
|-34.48
|-37.24
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.14
|-34.47
|-37.25
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.86
|-4.80
|-5.14
|Diluted EPS
|-5.68
|-4.80
|-5.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.86
|-4.80
|-5.14
|Diluted EPS
|-5.68
|-4.80
|-5.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited