Nirlon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.12 crore, up 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.12 crore in March 2023 up 8.13% from Rs. 136.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.71 crore in March 2023 up 34.2% from Rs. 37.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.96 crore in March 2023 up 3.08% from Rs. 113.46 crore in March 2022.

Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2022.

Nirlon shares closed at 411.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 5.92% over the last 12 months.