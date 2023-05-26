Nila Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore, up 78.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.85 crore in March 2023 up 78.74% from Rs. 23.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 76.66% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 28.68% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022.

Nila Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Nila Infra shares closed at 5.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and -7.08% over the last 12 months.