Nila Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.29 crore, up 83.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.29 crore in June 2023 up 83.72% from Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 524.83% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2023 down 16.8% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2022.

Nila Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Nila Infra shares closed at 5.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.26% returns over the last 6 months and -10.43% over the last 12 months.