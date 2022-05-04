Newgen Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.42 crore, up 15.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.42 crore in March 2022 up 15.72% from Rs. 199.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.41 crore in March 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.58 crore in March 2022 up 2.28% from Rs. 70.96 crore in March 2021.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 8.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2021.

Newgen Software shares closed at 458.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 39.35% over the last 12 months.