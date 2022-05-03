English
    Network18 Q4 consolidated PAT surges 58% YoY to Rs 61.6 crore

    The media company reported a 14.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations.

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / May 03, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

    Network18 Media & Investments on May 3 reported a 58.1 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61.6 crore for the quarter ended March.

    The media company reported a 14.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1,621.1 crore.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.



    first published: May 3, 2022 03:01 pm
