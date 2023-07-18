Network18 Media & Investments Q1 revenues jump 142% to Rs 3,239 cr

The highlight of the quarter was JioCinema, which set new benchmarks for IPL streaming.

Network18 Media & Investments reported consolidated revenues of Rs 3,239 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, up 142 percent year-on-year (YoY) driven by the performance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on JioCinema.

The company said its TV News network delivered a 26 percent growth in revenues driven by leadership in key markets as its channels continue to be number 1 in the Hindi, English and Business news genres. However, the firm said that the advertising environment continued to be soft despite an improvement in some pockets.

The highlight of the quarter was JioCinema, which set new benchmarks for IPL streaming. Nearly 450 million viewers tuned in to JioCinema to watch IPL, delivering a total of 17 billion video views with an average watch-time of more than 60 minutes per user per match. In fact, JioCinema’s IPL advertising revenue is higher than TV, the company said.

The company said its profit for the period was Rs 29 crore, down 25.64 percent from Rs 39 crore in the same quarter last year.

“The year has started on a blockbuster note with our digital initiatives delivering phenomenal results," said Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18. "We have made some key leadership hirings recently which will help the Group push through to the next phase of growth and help us reach our ambition of becoming the largest and most admired media-tech company of the country.”

TV News

TV18 is the biggest news network in India with highest weekly reach and widest presence across Indian languages, said the company. It has about 20 domestic channels.

Operating revenue for this segment grew 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 315 crore during the quarter, driven by the strong growth in advertising revenue.

News18 reached~180 million consumers on a weekly basis. In terms of viewership, it was the #2 network with 12.3 percent market share in the news segment, said the company.

Entertainment

This segment has Viacom18’s 38 channels, JioCinema and AETN18’s two infotainment channels. TV18’s entertainment portfolio had a viewership share of 10.1 percent in the non-news genre during the quarter, as per the exchange filing.

On the back of strong performance of IPL on JioCinema, Viacom18’s revenue nearly tripled year-on-year to Rs 2,839 crore. JioCinema. The platform

recorded the highest-ever number of advertisers on IPL, attracting more than 13 times the number of advertisers on TV.

Digital News

Revenue at Rs 86 crore was flattish during the quarter as a weak advertising environment had an impact on the digital segment.

Network18’s Digital portfolio reaches ~225 million internet users every month, said the company. Moneycontrol website ranks #1 in terms of pageviews and time spend. The platform expanded its market coverage with new features like Know Your Stock, MC Long View, and MC Alpha.

