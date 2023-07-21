NELCO Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.80 crore, down 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.80 crore in June 2023 down 3.53% from Rs. 81.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2023 up 21.4% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.82 crore in June 2023 down 3.33% from Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2022.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2022.

NELCO shares closed at 827.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.18% returns over the last 6 months and 24.98% over the last 12 months.