    Nava Bharat Ven Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.84 crore, up 22.53% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nava Bharat Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 463.84 crore in March 2022 up 22.53% from Rs. 378.55 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.16 crore in March 2022 up 107.63% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.07 crore in March 2022 up 70.62% from Rs. 112.57 crore in March 2021.

    Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2021.

    Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 136.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

    Nava Bharat Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations463.84506.60378.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations463.84506.60378.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials201.95211.33158.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.7110.6645.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.1325.3220.38
    Depreciation8.458.147.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.5162.8052.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.09188.3494.64
    Other Income38.549.119.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.62197.45104.63
    Interest3.222.722.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax180.41194.73102.03
    Exceptional Items---31.20-0.91
    P/L Before Tax180.41163.52101.12
    Tax56.0759.5534.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.34103.9766.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items4.820.75-4.46
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.16104.7262.21
    Equity Share Capital29.0329.0329.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.897.383.87
    Diluted EPS8.897.383.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.897.383.87
    Diluted EPS8.897.383.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Nava Bharat Ven #Nava Bharat Ventures #Results
    first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
