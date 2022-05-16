Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,016.47 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,016.47 crore in March 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 688.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.61 crore in March 2022 up 102.8% from Rs. 134.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.57 crore in March 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 367.73 crore in March 2021.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 18.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.37 in March 2021.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 136.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)