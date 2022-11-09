National Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.74 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.74 crore in September 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 13.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 160.73% from Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 93.35% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.
National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|National Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.74
|11.35
|13.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.74
|11.35
|13.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|0.22
|0.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.01
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|0.85
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.84
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.49
|9.07
|8.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.36
|2.45
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.43
|2.49
|Interest
|0.53
|0.42
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.02
|1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|0.02
|1.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|0.02
|1.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|0.02
|1.92
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|0.04
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|0.04
|4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|0.04
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|0.04
|4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited