English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    National Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.74 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.74 crore in September 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 13.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 160.73% from Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 93.35% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.

    National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Close
    National Oxygen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.7411.3513.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.7411.3513.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.110.220.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.01-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.850.93
    Depreciation0.850.840.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.499.078.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.670.362.45
    Other Income0.040.070.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.630.432.49
    Interest0.530.420.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.170.021.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.170.021.92
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.170.021.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.170.021.92
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.430.044.00
    Diluted EPS-2.430.044.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.430.044.00
    Diluted EPS-2.430.044.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #National Oxygen #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm