English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Narayana Hruda Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.59 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,221.59 crore in March 2023 up 29.86% from Rs. 940.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.14 crore in March 2023 up 151.22% from Rs. 68.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 290.43 crore in March 2023 up 57.13% from Rs. 184.84 crore in March 2022.

    Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 8.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2022.

    Narayana Hruda shares closed at 767.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.42% returns over the last 6 months and 16.38% over the last 12 months.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,221.591,128.17940.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,221.591,128.17940.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods256.44242.93217.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.96-3.252.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost227.30219.73196.09
    Depreciation56.3157.3446.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses456.14414.32349.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.44197.08128.32
    Other Income14.6811.559.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.12208.63138.09
    Interest20.5918.7316.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax213.53189.90121.83
    Exceptional Items---0.01-2.59
    P/L Before Tax213.53189.89119.25
    Tax40.2936.0350.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities173.24153.8668.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period173.24153.8668.95
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.09-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates173.14153.7768.92
    Equity Share Capital204.36204.36204.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.537.573.40
    Diluted EPS8.537.573.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.537.573.40
    Diluted EPS8.537.573.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Narayana Hruda #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 09:04 pm