Narayana Hruda Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.59 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,221.59 crore in March 2023 up 29.86% from Rs. 940.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.14 crore in March 2023 up 151.22% from Rs. 68.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 290.43 crore in March 2023 up 57.13% from Rs. 184.84 crore in March 2022.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 8.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2022.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 767.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.42% returns over the last 6 months and 16.38% over the last 12 months.