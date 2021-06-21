MARKET NEWS

Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore, down 25.67% Y-o-Y

June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore in March 2021 down 25.67% from Rs. 146.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021 down 34.89% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2021 down 27.71% from Rs. 75.22 crore in March 2020.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.45 in March 2020.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 411.90 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.18% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.

Muthoot Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations109.19120.30146.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations109.19120.30146.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.0417.4821.42
Depreciation0.340.330.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies11.2411.6722.48
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.9327.8127.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.6463.0174.71
Other Income0.400.430.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0463.4474.75
Interest41.9044.8656.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.1418.5818.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.1418.5818.52
Tax3.094.854.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0513.7313.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0513.7313.90
Equity Share Capital16.4516.4516.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.508.358.45
Diluted EPS5.508.358.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.508.358.45
Diluted EPS5.508.358.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 21, 2021 11:33 am

