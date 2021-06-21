Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore, down 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore in March 2021 down 25.67% from Rs. 146.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021 down 34.89% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2021 down 27.71% from Rs. 75.22 crore in March 2020.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.45 in March 2020.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 411.90 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.18% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.