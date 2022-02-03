Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.95 crore, down 22.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.95 crore in December 2021 down 22.73% from Rs. 120.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021 down 67.81% from Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.63 crore in December 2021 down 33.15% from Rs. 63.77 crore in December 2020.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.35 in December 2020.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 356.55 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -10.71% over the last 12 months.